 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UN envoy says no change in US position on North Korea talks

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's UN ambassador said today the administration isn't changing its conditions regarding talks with North Korea amid growing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Another week has seen another missile launch from North Korea.
Source: Seven Sharp

Nikki Haley made clear that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would first need to stop weapons testing for a "significant amount of time."

Trump had said on Sunday that he was open to talking to Kim.

It appeared to be a softening of rhetoric, given that Trump lectured Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last year that it would be a waste of time "trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man," Trump's nickname for Kim.

But Haley insisted that Trump was reiterating his past position in his comments from Camp David over the weekend.

"There is no turnaround," she said. "What he has basically said is 'yes, there could be a time where we talk to North Korea,' but a lot of things have to happen before that actually takes place. They have to stop testing. They have to be willing to talk about banning their nuclear weapons."

The focus is likely to be on finding a way for North Korean athletes to attend the Winter Olympics in Seoul.
Source: BBC

"It's a dangerous situation," Haley added.

Trump's comments came as the first formal talks between North and South in more than two years are set to take place in a border town tomorrow; the rivals are trying to find ways to cooperate on the Winter Olympics that begin next month in the South. Tensions are high because of the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Haley said it was her understanding that the two sides were limiting their talks to the Olympics, "but you know, those two countries have to get along."

"That's good for the United States that they can at least start getting back into talks," she said.

The Trump administration has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Olympics. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis insisted the move was a practical necessity to accommodate the Olympics and was not a political gesture.

In recent weeks, Trump and Kim have traded barbs about their arsenals and the "nuclear button" on their desks, raising fears the two countries could be drawing closer to war.

Today, CIA Director Mike Pompeo stressed his view that an attack from North Korea was not imminent, though the North appeared to be a few months away from reaching the capability of putting a US city at risk of a nuclear attack.

Pompeo defended Trump's tweets as appropriate and "consistent" with US goals of denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

"The president has made very clear that were going to do everything we can to do that in a way that doesn't involve military action," Pompeo said, "but has equally made clear that we're not going to stand for allowing Kim Jong Un to hold Los Angeles, or Denver, or New York at risk."

Expressing skepticism that North Korea was sincere in trying to improve relations, Pompeo added: "We'll just have to wait and see how the conversations go Tuesday."

Haley spoke on ABC's This Week and Pompeo was on Fox News Sunday and CBS' Face the Nation.

Related

North America

02:01
The focus is likely to be on finding a way for North Korean athletes to attend the Winter Olympics in Seoul.

North Korea accepts the offer by South Korea to hold talks for the first time in two years

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

2

'A beautiful, straight in your face, slap of reality' - Tributes pour in for writer of heartfelt letter


01:34
3
In their Annual Climate Summary, NIWA has broken down the extreme weather conditions 2017 brought us – in particular a scorcher of a year.

Video: 2017 'year of extremes' following record rainfall, dryness and temperatures


00:30
4
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes


5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 