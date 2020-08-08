UN, WHO deploy millions of dollars in aid to devastated Beirut victims

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released NZ$9 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, bringing the total UN funding for relief efforts to NZ$22 million.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Mark Lowcock said the latest money is intended for trauma care and other urgent hospital needs, the repair of damaged homes for the most vulnerable people, and for logistical support.

The NZ$9 million from the Central Emergency Relief Fund comes on top of NZ$13 million in released funding released from the UN's Lebanon Humanitarian Fund to address primary health needs and to provide food assistance.

“This blast ripped through a country already facing civil unrest, economic hardship, the coronavirus outbreak, and a heavy burden from the Syrian refugee crisis,” Lowcock said. “Despite everything, the people of Lebanon have remained generous hosts to millions of Syrian refugees and a beacon of humanity for us all.”

While the Lebanese people are strong, he said “they are being severely tested” and “our response should be swift and determined.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which Lowcock heads, said it coordinated the deployment of experts to assist the first responders in Beirut.

OCHA said the United Nations and its partners are urgently assessing the situation and mobilizing emergency assistance, including relief items such as temporary shelters for approximately 300,000 displaced people, including 80,000 children.

Health organisations are working to maintain Covid-19 services while helping victims of the explosion, it said.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation is scrambling to deploy NZ$2.5 million worth of personal protective equipment to Beirut after 17 containers filled with supplies for the Covid-19 response were destroyed in this week's massive explosion.

Dr. Rick Brennan, WHO’s emergencies director for the eastern Mediterranean, expressed concerns that the coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon could now get worse in the aftermath of the blast.

He says the “massive extra burden of injured people” could cause the health system to be “overstretched” by the emergency and coronavirus responses.

Brennan said the “huge volume” of supplies from a regional WHO hub will be needed to replace lost Covid-19 gear like aprons, gloves, masks and respirators. They are expected to arrive via a “phased series of flights” over the next week — with the first coming in the next two to three days.