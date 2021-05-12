UN demands immediate halt to 'spiralling escalation' in Israeli-Palestinian violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is demanding an immediate halt to the “spiraling escalation” in Israeli-Palestinian violence. A spokesman says the United Nations “is working with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.”

A Israeli soldier takes cover as an Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Source: Associated Press

Guterres “is gravely concerned” by the upsurge in violence, and “is deeply saddened to learn of increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza.

Since sundown Monday (local time), 28 Palestinians — including 10 children and a woman— were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, health officials there said. The Israeli military said at least 16 of the dead were militants.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said today that “Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force." He also added that “the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable.”

He said when asked whether Guterres had been in contact with key players that “contacts are continuing to be held at all levels with all interested parties in an effort to de-escalate the situation.”

Dujarric was pressed about whether the Guterres condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza but refused to use the word condemn, saying only that the UN chief “stands against the killing of any and all civilians.”

The White House says President Joe Biden is being briefed daily on developments in Jerusalem and Gaza, and has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials as well as leaders throughout the Middle East.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden's team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de-escalation.

"That is our primary focus," she said, adding that Biden supports Israel's "legitimate right to defend itself and its people" and at the same time condemns ongoing "rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups including against Jerusalem."

She added that the Biden administration "will also continue to support a two state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict."

"That is the only way to ensure the just and lasting peace that two peoples have struggled to achieve," she added.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi to condemn the Hamas rocket attacks and "reiterate the important message of de-escalation."

State Department spokesman Ned Price says Washington calls "on all sides to exercise restraint."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an Israeli military operation has dealt a tough blow to Gaza militants, but is warning that the fighting will continue for some time.

In a nationally televised speech this morning (NZT), he said Hamas and Islamic Jihad “have paid, and will pay a heavy price.”