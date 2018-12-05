TODAY |

UN chief urges world leaders to declare climate emergency

Source:  Associated Press

The United Nations Secretary-General urged world leaders to ''stop the assault the planet'' and declare a state of climate emergency until each country has reached carbon neutrality.

Greenhouse emissions (file picture). Source: istock.com

Antonio Guterres said the central objective of the UN is to reduce global emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050.

He called the step a ''credibility test,'' to avoid leaving to the future generations a ''broken planet.''

The 2020 UN Climate Ambition Summit is co-hosted by the United Nations, France, Britain, Italy and Chile.

During the event, the world leaders are expected to pledge to increase their efforts to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that fuel global warming.

The Paris accord set a goal for keeping global temperatures from rising above levels that could have devastating consequences for mankind.

