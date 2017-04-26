 

UN chief says aid conference draws $1.6 billion in pledges for war-torn Yemen

International donors have pledged $US1.1 billion ($NZ1.6 billion) for war-torn Yemen, the UN secretary-general said overnight, appealing to the fighting sides to grant access to humanitarians and revive diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has killed over 10,000 civilians.

Yemen Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr attends the high-level pledging event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Tuesday April 25, 2017. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

Yemen Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Source: Associated Press

Antonio Guterres ended a day long Yemen aid conference by hailing the "clear generosity and solidarity" of governments and civil society after two years of intensified conflict in the Arab world's poorest country.

The conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations, Switzerland and Sweden, raised pledges for over half of the $US2.1 ($NZ3 billion) billion sought by the UN this year in an appeal that was only 15 per cent funded previously.

After years of shortfall in funding for Yemen, Guterres praised a "very encouraging signal" that the target could be met this year. He said the pledges must now be "translated into effective support" for Yemenis.

"We basically need now three things: Access, access, access," for humanitarian actors to reach all Yemenis in need, he said.

The war has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, obliterated the health system, led to broad human rights violations and impeded imports of crucial food, resources and medicines.

Aid groups want improved access to civilians, a halt to deadly airstrikes by a Saudi-led, US-supported coalition that has been fighting Shiite rebels known as Houthis, and more respect for international law.

UN officials say the world's largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen, where 17 million people are classified as food insecure, with seven million of those facing critical food shortages.

The war pits the coalition of mostly Sunni Arab countries against the Iran-backed Houthis and allied army units loyal to a former president.

The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas in 2014, forcing the internationally-recognised government to flee.

