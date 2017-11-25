 

UN calls on Australia to find solution to Manus Island refugee crisis

Erica Wood 

1 NEWS Producer

The United Nations has called the use of force against detainees on Manus Island "shocking and tragic," and is calling on Australia to find a solution.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her offer to take 150 of the men is "in Australia's hands".
Footage emerged yesterday, which allegedly showed Papua New Guinean police dragging men and hitting them with metal bars.

This prompted the UN to call for "action" from Australia.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Adrian Edwards said it is shocking to see this and "also tragic that this should happen."

"Australia has had this four-year old policy of off-shoring refugees and asylum seekers on Manus Island, on Naru, that now is ending in this messy failure"

"There needs to be a solution to this."

It was part of a forced eviction of a detention centre on Manus Island, which officially closed three weeks ago.

Refugee on Manus Island, Abdul Azziz Muhamat, said: "What I saw yesterday was horrible and something which is indescribable."

Oxfam humanitarian manager Meg Quartermaine said Australia needs to step in and work with other parties.

"Work with the New Zealand government to be able to find positive resettlement pathways for these men," she said.

However, Australian immigration minister Peter Dutton said, "All of this is designed by way of trying to twist the government's arm, which is just not going to happen."

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."
They're not budging on the New Zealand government's offer to re-home 150 of the men.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern was asked today if she would press Australia further since the footage emerged this week.

"I'm pretty sure Australia are absolutely clear on our position, there's no need for us to continue to reiterate it, it remains the same," she said.

"It remains a matter for Australia."

