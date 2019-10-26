Uluru's traditional owners urge tourists to learn about sandstone monolith, in wake of climbing ban

The day after Uluru was permanently closed to climbers, the traditional Anangu owners spoke about their long struggle to stop the practice of climbing the sandstone monolith.

"We fought for land rights for a long time, for this place, to get the rock back. That is the first battle we were fighting for. Now it's closing the climb. We're all happy about that," Anangu elder Reggie Uluru said on Saturday.

Along with other traditional Anangu owners, he encouraged tourists to keep coming to Uluru, but to use it to learn about indigenous culture.

"We want everyone to come here and learn, come and sightsee and walk around the rock. That's it. Learn about the culture," he said.

The land around Uluru was handed back to the Anangu 34 years ago and they have long campaigned to stop people climbing on the rock, which they regard as sacred.

For years a sign at the base of the rock has asked visitors to respect Anangu culture and walk around the rock rather than climb it.

In November 2017 they announced their intention to formally ban climbing.