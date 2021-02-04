UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca announces first clinical trial to test effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine on children

The first clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a Covid-19 vaccine in children has been announced in the United Kingdom.

An AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is administered. Source: Associated Press

Oxford University and its partners say it will test the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in those as young as six to 17.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator to the trial, says extending their distribution to children will aid in their understanding as to controlling the virus in younger age groups.

"While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination."