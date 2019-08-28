TODAY |

UK's opposition lawmakers join forces in attempt to block a no-deal Brexit

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Opposition lawmakers declared today they will work together to try to stop a departure from the European Union without an agreement, setting up a legislative challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his promise to complete the divorce by October 31— come what may.

Some 160 lawmakers have signed a declaration pledging "to do whatever is necessary," to prevent Johnson from bypassing Parliament in his plans. Johnson's do-or-die promise has raised worries about a disorderly divorce that would see new tariffs on trade and border checks between Britain and the EU, seriously disrupting business.

"The Prime Minister needs to respect Parliament and understand the role of Parliament is to question and challenge the executive," the main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

Johnson has refused to rule out suspending Parliament, saying it was up to lawmakers to carry out the decision of the 2016 referendum to leave the EU and that the public is "yearning for a moment when Brexit comes off the front pages."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Irish backstop remains a major sticking point. Source: Breakfast

But the opposition is objecting to the direction of travel. The Labour Party, the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change said Johnson has shown himself "open to using anti-democratic means to force through no-deal."

During a meeting today at the site where Parliament met during World War II, the lawmakers signed what they called the Church House Declaration, demanding to be heard.

"Shutting down Parliament would be an undemocratic outrage at such a crucial moment for our country, and a historic constitutional crisis," the declaration said. "Any attempt to prevent Parliament sitting, to force through a no-deal Brexit, will be met by strong and widespread democratic resistance."

Johnson has told European Union officials it won't be possible to stop Britain's departure from the trading bloc without the removal of controversial language about a "backstop" to avoid the return of a border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland. He said at the close of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, yesterday that he was "marginally more optimistic," of progress.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France. Source: Associated Press

"But, remember that all statistical estimates that I give about the chances of a deal —whether they are expressed in odds of millions to one, or getting closer, or hotter or colder, or whatever — they all depend exclusively on the willingness of our friends and partners to compromise on that crucial point and to get rid of the backstop and the current withdrawal agreement," he said.

Johnson last week tried to persuade the leaders of Germany and France to support his vision. They have responded by challenging Johnson to show he can come up with a better alternative, putting the onus on him to come up with the ideas.

Johnson was set to speak by phone today with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who will use his first day back at work after a gallbladder operation to discuss stalled Brexit negotiations.

Juncker's spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said that any proposal by Johnson would need to be "compatible with the withdrawal agreement" that the EU negotiated with his predecessor Theresa May. Johnson is insisting that the Irish border arrangement in the agreement must be removed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Angela Merkel is meeting with British PM and staunch Brexit advocate Boris Johnson. Source: Breakfast

Tomorrow, Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost will be in Brussels for talks expected to carry on all week.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury says he's be willing in principle to chair a citizens' forum on Brexit, but that conditions for him accepting such a role have not been met. The comment came after a group of lawmakers asked him to chair a process that would involve "a bit less shouting and a bit more listening."

Brexit supporters suggest such a forum would be aimed at averting a no-deal Brexit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move could force PM Boris Johnson to ask the EU for another delay. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Vincenzo Tesoriero.
Man missing from Wellington suburb of Rongotai found safe and well
2
Anzac Parade has since been closed.
Elderly woman killed, road closed after hit-and-run in Whanganui
3
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
4
Napier courtroom evacuated as Mongrel Mob member swings at officer upon sentencing
5
Meningococcal vaccine
Child dies of meningococcal disease
MORE FROM
World
MORE
A portrait of Yalqun Rozi is seen atop a bookcase in his son and wife's apartment Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. For fifteen years, the literary critic had skillfully navigated state bureaucracies to publish textbooks that taught classic poems and folk tales to millions of his Turkic Uighur minority people in Chinaâs far western region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

China ban on some textbooks seen aimed at Uighur culture

Rare images of Thai King and his royal consort crash Thai palace's website
Yang Hengjun.

China charges Australian man with spying
President Donald Trump was in full sales mode Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, doing everything but passing out brochures as he touted the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G7 Summit _ close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation, even top facilities for the media. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Outcry as Trump touts his 'magnificent' Doral golf resort for next G7 Summit