TODAY |

UK's Junior Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

The UK's Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries has coronavirus, she said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The BBC’s Fergus Walsh spoke with scientists mapping Covid-19’s genetic code. Source: BBC

She is now in isolation at home, reports the BBC.

"Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice."

Six people have died from the virus in the UK, and close to 400 are infected.

Nadine Dorries, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Source: Supplied

Five people have contracted it in New Zealand, with no fatalities. 

World
UK and Europe
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:28
Health Minister's warning amid coronavirus outbreak: 'If in doubt, don't go out'
2
Review: The Bachelorette - The men get a serving as one kicked off for having 'girlfriend' back home
3
Confusion involving Health Minister on coronavirus patient's release from hospital
4
UK's Junior Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus
5
Fair Go: What are your rights if coronavirus precautions ruin your travel plans?
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cook Islands to hold Pride Day as community fights to have homosexuality decriminalised
00:15

'Sorry, sorry!' Dutch PM shakes hand with health expert, moments after telling citizens to foot kiss instead
06:28

Health Minister's warning amid coronavirus outbreak: 'If in doubt, don't go out'

Kiwi crews affected as two Rowing World Cup regattas cancelled amid coronavirus