UK's Junior Health Minister tests positive for coronavirus

The UK's Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries has coronavirus, she said today.

She is now in isolation at home, reports the BBC.

"Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice."

Six people have died from the virus in the UK, and close to 400 are infected.

Nadine Dorries, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Source: Supplied