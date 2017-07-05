 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


UK's foreign secretary backs doctors in terminally ill baby case, preventing parents taking him overseas for experimental treatment

share

Source:

Associated Press

Britain's foreign secretary has backed UK court decisions preventing the parents of a terminally ill child from taking him abroad for experimental treatment, despite an offer of help from a Vatican hospital.

The Vatican is looking at ways Charlie Gard can be transferred from the UK to Italy so he can remain on life support.
Source: Associated Press

Boris Johnson's comment today came during a previously scheduled call in which Italy's foreign minister raised the hospital's offer to treat 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who is suffering from a rare genetic condition that has damaged his brain and left him unable to breathe without assistance.

Charlie's parents want to take him to the United States for an experimental medical treatment they believe may prolong his life, but a succession of judges have backed specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London who say the therapy won't help Charlie and may cause him to suffer.

"The foreign secretary said this was a deeply tragic and complex case for all involved, and said it was right that decisions continued to be led by expert medical opinion, supported by the courts, in line with Charlie's best interests," Mr Johnson's spokesman said in statement.

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis brought international attention to the family's legal battle this week by commenting on a case that pits the rights of parents to decide what's best for their children against the responsibility of authorities to make sure children receive the most appropriate care.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said yesterday that the Holy See would do everything possible to overcome legal obstacles to bringing Charlie to Rome for treatment.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano raised the offer from the Bambino Gesu children's hospital in his call with Johnson.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that she understands Charlie's parents are trying to do what's right for their child, but that in cases like this doctors are forced to make "heartbreaking decisions."

"I am confident that Great Ormond Street Hospital have and always will consider any offers or new information that has come forward with consideration of the well-being of a desperately ill child," Ms May said.

Related

UK and Europe

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:22
2
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

3

'Most prolific volcanic activity anywhere in the world' - likelihood of eruptions in North Island predicted in new research

00:43
4
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Watch: The moment ecstatic Avi emerges as Survivor NZ winner and takes away $100,000

01:48
5
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade

The victory parade will begin at 12:30pm at Auckland's Aotea Centre.

03:54
Unfiltered is the brain child of Jake Millar who’s doing business with high-fliers all around the world.

Greymouth 21-year-old entrepreneur explains how he got Sir Richard Branson to do business with him

Jake Millar says the simple first step is to have the courage to ask.

05:06
Izzy Taylor was identified as obese in a pre-school health check but unlike many parents, her Mum welcomed the intervention.

NZ's obesity problem: 2000 obese four-year-olds diagnosed in six-month fat check screening program

Izzy Taylor was identified as obese in a pre-school health check, and help was on hand.

00:21
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider

The All Blacks will look to clinch the series against the Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Watch: The moment ecstatic Avi emerges as Survivor NZ winner and takes away $100,000

The results were read out at a live ceremony after the contestants returned from Nicaragua.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ