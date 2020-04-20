UK's Covid-19 death toll surpasses both Spain and Italy

The United Kingdom has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than 7,000 people died with suspected Covid-19 in England and Wales in the week up to 24 April bringing the total to 29,548.

Adding this total with the numbers from Scotland and Northern Ireland, the total of fatalities in the UK is 32,349.

But from the Downing Street daily briefing this evening the UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government’s latest figures put the total of UK deaths at 29,427 after a further 693 people died from the virus yesterday.

While the numbers differ from ONS, both figures overtake Spain and Italy but Dominic Raab says it’s too early to say the UK has the worst coronavirus death record in Europe as countries count in different ways.



"I don’t think you can make the international comparisons you are making at this stage – at least, I don’t think you can make them reliably," said Mr Raab.