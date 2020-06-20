UK's coronavirus alert level drops from 4 to 3

The UK’s coronavirus alert level has dropped from 4 to 3, meaning the country no longer has a high or rising level of transmission.

People walk with bags after shopping at the Selfridges department store in London on June 15, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland endorsed the downgrade, meaning the country no longer has "high or rising level of transmission".

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations ... it does not mean that the pandemic is over," a statement read.



"The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur."

People walk on Oxford Street, in London, on June 17, 2020. Source: Associated Press

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, urged against complacency as social distancing measures begin to relax further.

"We need to keep in our mind that there’s no doubt the virus in Scotland is now firmly in retreat ... We have to keep it in retreat," Ms Sturgeon said.

After three months in lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the downgrade as a big moment for the UK. He said it showed the country was getting back on its feet.

But the news comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under intense pressure from some of his MPs, businesses and schools to reduce the two-metre distancing rule so they can fully reopen.