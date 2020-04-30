TODAY |

UK's Captain Tom to be honoured with knighthood

Source:  Associated Press

A British army veteran who shuffled the length of his garden 100 times to raise funds for the National Health Service is to be honoured with a knighthood.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The war veteran was made an honorary colonel ahead of his 100th birthday. Source: 1 NEWS

Tom Moore received a special nomination for the honor from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, just weeks after he raised 33 million pounds (NZ$66 million) for completing the challenge to mark his 100th birthday. His simple determination and promise that "tomorrow will be a good day!'' cheered a nation in lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus,'' Johnson said. "On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you.''

Queen Elizabeth II approved the honor. It was not immediately clear how it will be bestowed, as the ongoing lockdown mandates social distancing.

Moore's family used social media to seek donations to support health care workers as a mark of gratitude to doctors and nurses who took care of him when he broke his hip. When he first started, he was a mere retired Captain with a goal of raising 1,000 pounds.

But, as he walked, the public became captivated by the veteran with the walker and a cause. When his birthday arrived in April, he was promoted, becoming the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College, Harrogate.

And so with dizzying speed, he has been elevated once more.

Arise, Sir Tom.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:53
Simon Bridges acknowledges coup attempt within his own party after disastrous poll
2
Dr Bloomfield asked to describe Jacinda Ardern in one word - 'Can I have two?'
3
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
4
Fletcher Building to lay off 10% of workforce, about 1000 jobs in NZ
5
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:32

'We need an army' - Prince Charles appeals for workers to help Britain's farmers in the harvest
00:57

Donald Trump's threats to WHO could undercut public health, say US medical officials

Famed US astronaut's widow, Annie Glenn, dies of Covid-19 at 100

NRL star Greg Inglis comes out of retirement, joining Super League club in 2021