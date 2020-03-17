TODAY |

UK's Boris Johnson's pledges to 'send this virus packing' in 12 weeks

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson says Britain can turn the tide on coronavirus in 12 weeks "but only if we all take the steps we’ve outlined".

"I’m absolutely confident we can send the virus packing in this country," the British Prime Minister said today.

In his daily televised press conference from Downing Street, Mr Johnson said UK experts expected to start the first trials for a vaccine within a month.

He says the UK is in negotiations to buy an antibody test that is similar to taking a pregnancy test to determine if people have the disease.

"It’s early days but if it works we will buy hundreds and thousands as soon as practicable," he said.

The coronavirus death toll in England is now 137.

