UK's Boris Johnson compares Brexit to climbing Everest as deadline looms

Boris Johnson has likened Brexit to climbing Everest, telling his fellow Conservative Party lawmakers that Britain is approaching the top.

According to legislators who attended a meeting today with the British prime minister in Parliament, Johnson said "the summit is in sight, but it is shrouded in cloud. But we can get there."

Legislator Bim Afolami, who was at the meeting, said Johnson expressed optimism but gave few details of the ongoing Brexit talks with the European Union. He spoke to lawmakers for just 10 minutes before dashing back to his 10 Downing Street office in London.

UK and EU officials have been locked in talks in hopes of securing a deal before an EU summit that starts tomorrow in Brussels. But there remain unresolved issues around how to keep an open Irish border after Britain leaves the bloc, which is now scheduled to happen on October 31.

Earlier in the meeting, Johnson told his Cabinet there had been no breakthrough yet in last-minute Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, says the prime minister briefed colleagues today that there are still "a number of outstanding issues."

But he said there is "a chance of securing a good deal" at an EU summit that starts tomorrow.

Outstanding issues centre on finding a way to keep an open Irish border after the UK leaves the 28-nation bloc.

Slack said Johnson would hold more meetings with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose support is key to getting a deal approved by Parliament.