 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ukrainian residents loaded into tanks and evacuated as fighting intensifies

share

Source:

Associated Press

Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said.

A few hundreds residents have been evacuated in Donetsk as government and rebel forces clash in the region.
Source: Associated Press

Intensified fighting in the country's industrial heartland has entered its fifth day.

The emergency services of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic carried out the evacuation of civilians who live in the areas caught up in shelling.

A few hundred residents were accommodated in a dormitory in another district of Donetsk.

Oleksandr Turchynov, Chairman of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Council, visited the most active position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka industrial area.

Both pro-Russia separatist rebels and the Ukrainian government in 2015 committed to cease fire and withdraw heavy weaponry including Grads.

At least 10 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since Tuesday and dozens wounded including civilians on both sides of the front line.

Related

UK and Europe

Ukraine files case against Russia at UN's highest court

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


00:45
The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

'They better listen to their dad!' Warriors Nines captain Ruben Wiki says 'half the team could be my sons'

The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

01:03
The former Police Minister says it was a 'team effort' that led to the pledge to increase police ranks by over 1000 staff.

'Who are they?' Judith Collins mocks Labour during chat about National's big boost to police numbers

A "team effort" led to the pledge to strengthen the police ranks, says Collins.

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ