Ukrainian residents loaded into tanks and evacuated as fighting intensifies

Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said.

Intensified fighting in the country's industrial heartland has entered its fifth day.

The emergency services of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic carried out the evacuation of civilians who live in the areas caught up in shelling.

A few hundred residents were accommodated in a dormitory in another district of Donetsk.

Oleksandr Turchynov, Chairman of the Ukrainian Security and Defence Council, visited the most active position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdiivka industrial area.

Both pro-Russia separatist rebels and the Ukrainian government in 2015 committed to cease fire and withdraw heavy weaponry including Grads.