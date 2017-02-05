 

Ukrainian rebels say top commander killed in car bombing

Rebels in eastern Ukraine say one of their top commanders was killed when his automobile exploded.

A Ukrainian truck with a howitzer drives on a road near Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said early Thursday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian truck with a howitzer drives on a road near Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine.

The rebels' Lugansk Information Center reported that Lugansk People's Militia commander Oleg Anashchenko died overnight. The report says a second, unidentified person in the car also was killed in the explosion in Lugansk city.

Militia spokesman Andrei Marochko accused Ukrainian special services of causing the explosion.

Lugansk is one of two Ukrainian republics where separatist rebels have been fighting government forces since April 2014 in a war that has killed more than 9800 people.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine sharply escalated over the last week. The Ukrainian command said Saturday that three of its soldiers were killed in the past day.

