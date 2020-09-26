TODAY |

Ukrainian military plane carrying students crashes killing 22

Source:  Associated Press

A Ukrainian military plane carrying students at an aviation school crashed and burst into flames today while landing and killing 22 people, the country's emergencies service said.

An AN-26 military plane bursts into flames after crashing in Ukraine. Source: Associated Press

Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing.

The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometres east of the capital Kyiv.

Reports said that the plane had a military crew and that most of those aboard were students at an aviation university run by the defence ministry.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.

