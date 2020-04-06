TODAY |

Ukrainian firefighters battle two large forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear power station

Source:  Associated Press

Ukrainian firefighters labored into Sunday night trying to put out two forest blazes in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, which was evacuated because of radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion at the plant.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blazes have boosted radiation levels at the location in Ukraine. Source: Associated Press

Ukraine's emergencies service said one of the fires, covering about 12 acres, had been localised.

It said the other fire was about 50 acres.

Earlier Sunday, the head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, said the fires had spread to about 250 acres.

The discrepancy in sizes could not immediately be resolved.

Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.

But the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital of Kyiv, about 100 kilometers south, were within norms.

The fires were within the 2,600-square-kilometre Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. 

The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
2
Ukrainian firefighters battle two large forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear power station
3
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 6
4
Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis
5
Hastings woman doing lockdown alone gets surpise from police for her 70th birthday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:32

Covid-19 Pacific Update: Soaring death toll predicted in Guam unless urgent measures taken
03:11

Samoa's first Esports team hoping to crack Oceania Top 50 this year

Tiger at New York zoo tests positive for Covid-19

Europe sees more signs of hope as Italy's coronavirus curve falls