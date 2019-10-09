TODAY |

Ukrainian chess champions found dead in Russia

Source:  Associated Press

Two young Ukrainians prominent in the country's chess circles have been found dead in Moscow, Russia, and news reports say so-called laughing gas is suspected in their deaths.

Police tape. (File photo)

The bodies of Stanislav Bogdanovich, a 27-year-old grandmaster, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Alexandra Vernigora, also a ranked chess player, were found yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, said today there were no signs of violence.

Russian news reports cited unnamed sources as saying the couple were found with plastic bags over their head and containers of nitrous oxide gas nearby. 

Nitrous oxide, also called laughing gas, is used as an anaesthetic and as an aerosol propellant but is also illicitly used for recreation.

World
UK and Europe
