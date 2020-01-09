Ukraine offers $12,000 to crash victims’ families, pushes Iran to pledge more compensation

Ukraine is offering over NZ$12,000 in financial compensation to the families of its citizens who died in the jetliner crash in Iran last week.

All 176 people on board the plane were killed, including 11 Ukrainians. Iranian officials have admitted responsibility for mistakenly shooting down the plane.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address today that his government will also push Iran to provide separate compensation to the victims' families.

He had just spoken by phone to Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, and said Iran promised to prosecute those responsible for the shootdown.

The Ukrainian Cabinet says each family will receive the equivalent of just over NZ$12,000 from the state.

The crash happened on Thursday (NZT), hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US

bases in Iraq. That attack was in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

Meanwhile, Britain has accused Iran of violating international law after its ambassador to Iran was arrested and briefly detained during protests in Tehran.

Iranian media said ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested outside a university and detained for more than an hour before being released.

Protests have been taking place after the Iranian government admitted that its Revolutionary Guard was responsible for shooting down the jetliner.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said "the arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.”

"The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment,” he said. “It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards."