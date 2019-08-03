UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life

A woman in the UK has been jailed for at least 32 years for murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Louise Porton, 23, from Warwickshire, was convicted of the murder of Lexi Draper, three, and Scarlett Vaughan, 17 months, The Guardian reports.

Lexi was killed on January 15 last year, while Scarlett died 18 days later, on February 1. Porton had researched online drowning, suffocation, and the length of time before body parts go cold. Porton was also allegedly overheard laughing at a funeral parlour two days before the toddler's murder.



Her daughters "got in the way of her doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with whom she wanted," prosecutor Oliver Saxby said.

Evidence showed Porton, a self-described model, made two previous attempts on Lexi's life. The three-year-old was twice hospitalised with chest infections, and was sent home with antibiotics. During this time, Porton took topless photos in the hospital toilets, and was offering to perform sex acts for money.

The court also heard that Porton had filled her vehicle with petrol as Scarlett lay dead or dying inside. She also delayed calling for an ambulance.

Chris Draper, the children's father, said in an impact statement: "I sit and think, day and night, and I can't understand why my two little girls were taken away because Louise wanted to sleep around.