TODAY |

UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

A woman in the UK has been jailed for at least 32 years for murdering her two young daughters after they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Louise Porton, 23, from Warwickshire, was convicted of the murder of Lexi Draper, three, and Scarlett Vaughan, 17 months, The Guardian reports.

Lexi was killed on January 15 last year, while Scarlett died 18 days later, on February 1. Porton had researched online drowning, suffocation, and the length of time before body parts go cold. Porton was also allegedly overheard laughing at a funeral parlour two days before the toddler's murder.

Her daughters "got in the way of her doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with whom she wanted," prosecutor Oliver Saxby said.

Evidence showed Porton, a self-described model, made two previous attempts on Lexi's life. The three-year-old was twice hospitalised with chest infections, and was sent home with antibiotics. During this time, Porton took topless photos in the hospital toilets, and was offering to perform sex acts for money.

The court also heard that Porton had filled her vehicle with petrol as Scarlett lay dead or dying inside. She also delayed calling for an ambulance.

Chris Draper, the children's father, said in an impact statement: "I sit and think, day and night, and I can't understand why my two little girls were taken away because Louise wanted to sleep around.

"Maybe if social services had listened to me, my girls would still be alive today."

Louise Porton. Source: Warwickshire Police
More From
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
2
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Raiders score try of the season contender against abject Warriors
3
An RAF Chinook helicopter carrying sandbags arrive at the dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, central England, Friday Aug. 2, 2019, after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. British police ordered the evacuation of the town of 6,500 people on Thursday over fears that the rain-damaged dam could collapse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
British military drafted in to prevent dam collapse
4
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
5
Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland.
Māori King arrives at Ihumātao with 800-strong support group
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill places a white rose at the Eternal Flame, President John F. Kennedy's gravesite, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Hill, has died at the age of 22. The Kennedy family released a statement on Thursday night, Aug. 1, 2019, following reports of a death at the family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies at 22
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, women wait in line to ride go carts at a road safety event for female drivers launched at the Riyadh Park Mall in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has issued new laws that grant women greater freedoms by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing and controversial guardianship policy that had required male consent for a woman to travel or carry a passport. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Saudi Arabian women now able to travel without male consent
An RAF Chinook helicopter carrying sandbags arrive at the dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, central England, Friday Aug. 2, 2019, after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. British police ordered the evacuation of the town of 6,500 people on Thursday over fears that the rain-damaged dam could collapse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

British military drafted in to prevent dam collapse
FILE - In this June 15, 2012, file photo, an al-Qaida logo is seen on a street sign in the town of Jaar in southern Abyan province, Yemen. Yemeni officials and tribal leaders say al-Qaida militants targeted a military camp in southern Abyan province with rocket propelled grenades and automatic rifles around midnight, setting off clashes that lasted until early morning on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Arabic on the logo reads: "There is no god but God," and "Muhammad is the messenger of God." (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

Al-Qaida kills 20 at military camp in Yemen