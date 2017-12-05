 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UK woman impaled by beach umbrella on New Jersey beach

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police say a London woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

Summer (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The Asbury Park Press reports 67-year-old Margaret Reynolds was at Seaside Heights Monday afternoon (local time) when part of the umbrella pierced her right ankle and was driven completely through due to the "force of the wind."

Borough Police Chief Tommy Boyd says fire crews had to use a bolt cutter on the umbrella to free the woman and put her in an ambulance.

Authorities have not released further details on how the woman was injured.

Her current condition has not been released.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


03:18
2
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

3
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

4
A baby holds a parent's hand.

Sydney baby suffers brain damage after mother allegedly waited a day to take him to hospital after seizures

5
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo made available by Kensington Palace, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photo with Prince Louis in the garden of Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Royal family release delightful new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

00:30
Superintendent Bruce Bird says the deaths are a coincidence at this stage and there are no public safety concerns.

Police treating three gang connected homicides in Hamilton as 'separate incidents', says no public safety concerns

Over 60 staff are working on the cases, and other specialists have been called in from around New Zealand.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.