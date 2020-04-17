UK veteran Captain Tom promoted to colonel after raising $59 million by walking laps of garden

Captain Tom Moore, a retired army officer who shot to fame after raising more than £29 million ($NZ59 million) by walking laps around his garden, has been promoted to a honorary colonel and will be honoured with a military fly-by ahead of his 100th birthday.

The veteran drew attention around the world this month with his goal to raise £1000 for the NHS while walking 100 laps around his garden.

In the end, he raised more than £29.3 million ($NZ59.5 million) with his efforts.

Tomorrow marks his 100th birthday, where Cpt Moore will receive a personalised message from the Queen and promotion to colonel.

The honour comes as a result of his "heroic achievement" in fundraising, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff, said today.

"His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old."