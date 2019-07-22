TODAY |

UK Treasury chief vows to quit if Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

British Treasury chief Philip Hammond said last night that he will quit if — as widely expected — Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week on a promise to leave the European Union with or without a divorce deal.

Hammond said Johnson's vow to press for a no-deal Brexit if he can't secure a new agreement with the EU is "not something that I could ever sign up to."

Hammond was almost certain to be removed from office by the new leader in any case. He has angered Brexit-backers, who now dominate the governing Conservative Party, with his warnings about the economic pain that leaving the EU could cause.

Hammond told the BBC that if Johnson wins, "I'm not going to be sacked because I'm going to resign before we get to that point."

Johnson is the strong favourite to win a two-person runoff to lead the Conservative Party and the country. The winner is being announced Tuesday (local time), with the victor taking over from Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 but Parliament has repeatedly rejected the divorce deal struck between May and the bloc. Both Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt, the current foreign secretary, say they will leave the EU without an agreement if the EU won't renegotiate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a week’s time either Johnson or Hunt will be British Prime Minister. Source: BBC

Most economists say quitting the 28-nation bloc without a deal would cause Britain economic turmoil. The UK's official economic watchdog has forecast that a no-deal Brexit would trigger a recession, with the pound plummeting in value, borrowing soaring by 30 billion pounds (NZ$55 billion) and the economy shrinking 2 per cent in a year.

But Johnson, who helped lead the "leave" campaign in Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum, says a no-deal Brexit will be "vanishingly inexpensive" if the country prepares properly.

The EU insists it won't reopen the 585-page divorce deal it struck with May.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said Sunday that the bloc is "simply not going to move away from the Withdrawal Agreement."

Your playlist will load after this ad

If polls are to be believed, Johnson is widely expected to defeat his opponent Jeremy Hunt in the race to become the next PM. Source: Associated Press

"If the approach of the new British prime minister is that they're going to tear up the Withdrawal Agreement, then I think we're in trouble," he told the BBC. "We're all in trouble, quite frankly, because it's a little bit like saying: 'Either give me what I want or I'm going to burn the house down for everybody."

Hammond is the third UK minister within a week to quit or say they will resign in order to try to prevent a cliff-edge Brexit. Britain looks set for a fall showdown between the new Conservative government and British lawmakers determined to thwart a no-deal exit.

"I am confident that Parliament does have a way of preventing a no-deal exit on October 31 without parliamentary consent and I intend to work with others to ensure parliament uses its power to make sure that the new government can't do that," Hammond said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Philip Hammond has said he disagrees with a no-deal Brexit. Source: Breakfast
More From
World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
Mystery surrounds the four cuts to the cables which caused Tonga to lose internet and mobile phone service.
Tonga keeps close eye on Turkish tanker after it allegedly plunged country into communication blackout
5
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.
Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - This Jan. 10, 2017 file photo shows British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport in London. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, British Airways said it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

British Airways, Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights

Five people injured, two critically, after heater explodes in New South Wales

Two men sought by UK police after suspected tear gas released on London train
00:34
If polls are to be believed, Johnson is widely expected to defeat his opponent Jeremy Hunt in the race to become the next PM.

Protesters slam Boris Johnson as 'hopeless' in march against the British politician and Brexit