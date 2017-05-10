 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


UK theme park to reopen after tragic death of 11-year-old schoolgirl

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The UK theme park where 11-year-old schoolgirl, Evha Jannath, was tragically killed after falling from a ride will reopen tomorrow, four days after the incident.

The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.
Source: BBC

However, the Splash Canyon ride which claimed the child’s life will remain closed, the Daily Mail reports.

Health and safety inspectors will continue their  work on the attraction, with the rest of Drayton Manor in Tamworth, Staffordshire, open to the public.

A park spokesman said, "Whilst the HSE and police authority carry on with their important work, we will reopen Drayton Manor Park on Saturday 13 May (local time).

"We continue to offer support to all those affected, including colleagues, and will provide all necessary assistance to the relevant authorities.

"The Splash Canyon water ride will not be reopened at this time."

Evha Jannath was killed on Wednesday after falling from a six-person dinghy on the river ride Splash Canyon, while visiting the park on a school trip.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

01:52
The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.

Evha 'was a beautiful little girl who was full of love' - family's tribute to daughter who was killed on UK theme park ride

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

00:24
2
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

00:09
3
Police hold up a tarpaulin around the body at Narrow Neck Beach at Devonport on the North Shore.

Man drowns at Auckland beach

4
Police car

Turangi shooting leaves one person in a serious condition

5
Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

Global cyber-attack holds thousands to ransom, reports of hacking in New Zealand


Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ