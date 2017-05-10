UK theme park to reopen after tragic death of 11-year-old schoolgirl

The UK theme park where 11-year-old schoolgirl, Evha Jannath, was tragically killed after falling from a ride will reopen tomorrow, four days after the incident.

However, the Splash Canyon ride which claimed the child’s life will remain closed, the Daily Mail reports.

Health and safety inspectors will continue their work on the attraction, with the rest of Drayton Manor in Tamworth, Staffordshire, open to the public.

A park spokesman said, "Whilst the HSE and police authority carry on with their important work, we will reopen Drayton Manor Park on Saturday 13 May (local time).



"We continue to offer support to all those affected, including colleagues, and will provide all necessary assistance to the relevant authorities.

"The Splash Canyon water ride will not be reopened at this time."