TODAY |

UK teacher one of three fatally stabbed at park in England

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A UK school teacher is among the three fatally stabbed victims of the Reading terror attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 25-year-old man has been arrested at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

James Furlong was head of history and government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham when he was tragically murdered at a public park.

In a newsletter to parents, the school described Mr Furlong as kind and gentle.

"He had a real sense of duty and cared for each and everyone of our students. He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion through his subject and his dedication."

READ MORE
Three dead after knife attack at public park in UK

British media are reporting the man arrested over the terror attack is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old believed to be a Libyan asylum seeker.

Thames Valley Police would not confirm the name or background of the suspect because the homicide investigation is ongoing.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Daniel Faitaua
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Auckland hotel put into lockdown after report of new Covid-19 case
2
Officers say they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin's cell because of their race
3
Kiwi runner to resume US marathon after near-death hit-and-run
4
Morning Briefing June 22: Potential ‘leakage’ of virus prompts calls for community testing
5
UK teacher one of three fatally stabbed at park in England
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Northland police searching for 'dangerous' teen after firearms incident leaves person seriously injured
01:03

Waitematā District Commander gives emotional tribute to fallen colleague who gave his life 'serving the country'

NZ born chef's New York restaurant donating to emergency services from every meal sold
00:34

Donald Trump comeback rally impaired by thousands of empty seats, staff Covid-19 infections