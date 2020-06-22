UK teacher one of three fatally stabbed at park in England

A UK school teacher is among the three fatally stabbed victims of the Reading terror attack.

James Furlong was head of history and government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham when he was tragically murdered at a public park.

In a newsletter to parents, the school described Mr Furlong as kind and gentle.

"He had a real sense of duty and cared for each and everyone of our students. He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion through his subject and his dedication."

British media are reporting the man arrested over the terror attack is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old believed to be a Libyan asylum seeker.