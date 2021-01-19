TODAY |

UK struggles to abide by latest lockdown as mammoth vaccination effort continues

Source:  Associated Press

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is encouraged by the speed of the vaccination rollout, but warned "we are not out of the woods yet".

More than four million people have now been vaccinated for Covid-19, Johnson said.

He spoke during a visit to the Oxford Biomedica facility which is manufacturing doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said the armed services are helping, together with pharmacists, and "a great legion of volunteers".

He said that the decision to relax the current measures will be taken after February 15, stressing the reopening will be gradual.

"You can't just open up with a great, Open sesame," he said. "The situation is pretty precarious as people can tell."

He said however he thinks that things "will be very different by the spring", but warned the country will live with the pandemic consequences, including the economic consequences "for a while to come".

Johnson urged vigilance and called on people again to respect the scientific and government's guidelines.

He was pressed on the next steps for the temporary increase on Universal Credit.

He refused to say whether the £20 pounds (NZ$38) a week increase to the Universal Credit for the most vulnerable families to help them through the pandemic, would continue.

Instead he defended the support offered saying: "We will put our arms around the whole of the country throughout the pandemic."

