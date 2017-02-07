UK Speaker: Trump shouldn't be allowed to address British Parliament

The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons said today that he strongly opposes letting US President Donald Trump address Parliament during a state visit to the UK.

John Bercow said he would have been against the invitation even before Mr Trump's temporary ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the US.

He said that after the migrant ban was issued, "I am even more strongly opposed."

The ban has been suspended by judges, prompting furious tweets from the president.

Bercow's intervention is unusual because Speakers are expected to remain above Parliament's partisan fray.

He is one of the Parliamentary officials who would have to agree on an invitation by a foreign dignitary to address lawmakers and peers.

The list of foreign dignitaries given the honor of an address to both houses of Parliament includes Nelson Mandela and Mr Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Bercow was cheered by lawmakers when he said that, although Britain values its relationship with the US., "our opposition to racism and to sexism, and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary, are hugely important considerations."

Mr Trump is due to visit Britain later this year as the guest of the Queen.