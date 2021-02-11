TODAY |

UK set to hit 15m target to vaccinate most at-risk from Covid-19 by tomorrow

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The UK is set to hit its 15 million Covid-19 vaccine dose target to those most at risk tomorrow, as deaths and cases continue to fall rapidly.

British doctor injects patient with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in London, UK. Source: Associated Press

Latest Government figures show, since yesterday, another 621 people with the virus died while a further 13,308 new cases have been confirmed.

This time last week there were 828 deaths and 18,262 cases reported.

In a 24-hour period alone, a further 544,603 most at-risk people received their first Covid-19 jab, bringing the total to more than 14.5 million, 500,000 short of the Government’s target of 15 million by tomorrow.

"We’re in the final push," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told media outside a vaccination centre in Buckinghamshire, South East England.

"We’re nearly there. We’re on track to hit the target, but we’ve got a big weekend ahead."

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Jonson said he was "optimistic" he will be able to announce a roadmap out of lockdown on February 22, starting with fully reopening schools in England.

The nation was put in its third lockdown on January 5 with pubs, bars, schools and non-essential retailers and all leisure facilities closed.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government announced on Friday it would receive the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab from Saturday, February 20. 

It comes after the Government this week approved the Covid-19 jab for use in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The rollout date for New Zealand's first batch of Covid-19 vaccinations will be brought forward, meaning some Kiwis will get them earlier than expected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
