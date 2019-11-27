UK sends over a dozen medics as Samoa grapples with measles epidemic

A team of 13 British doctors and nurses are flying to Samoa as the Pacific island nation struggles amid a measles epidemic.

To date, 42 measles related deaths have been recorded, with three fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In a press release this evening, Britain’s Department for International Development said the aid had been requested from the Samoan Government.

“The group of 13 British doctors and nurses left the UK for the Pacific island (nation) today to help children who are suffering,” the statement read.

“The support from the UK-aid funded UK’s Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) follows an urgent request for British expertise from the Samoan government and the Australian Medical Assistance Team (AusMAT), who have spent the last two weeks tackling the outbreak.

“Each case can infect many other people and complications can lead to pneumonia, severe diarrhoea and encephalitis or inflammation of the brain.

“The UK medics will focus on helping patients recover from these complications.”

“This deadly measles outbreak is having a devastating impact on the people of Samoa, particularly children, who urgently need our help,” Britain's International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said.

“The UK is stepping up to do all we can to prevent the further loss of life.”

The team flew out from Manchester Airport today and are expected to arrive in Samoa on Sunday.

Their work will begin in the main hospital in Samoa’s capital Apia on Monday morning.