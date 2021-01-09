UK sees highest daily Covid deaths in six months

The UK has recorded over 200 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours – the highest daily figure in six months.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes more than a month since Covid restrictions were lifted across much of the country, due to the success of the vaccination rollout, with an emphasis on the public to consider and mitigate Covid risks themselves.

Government data shows another 207 deaths were recorded yesterday, the highest number since March 9, when another 231 deaths were reported.

The figure brings the total number of deaths in the UK from Covid to 132,742.

As of yesterday, 35,693 people tested positive for the virus, slightly less than last week’s 35,847.

Meanwhile, 88.5 per cent of UK adults have now had their first dose of a Covid vaccine and 78.9 per cent are now fully inoculated.