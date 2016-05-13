 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UK scrambles fighter jets amid reports of Russian bombers near airspace

share

Source:

AAP

Britain has scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon (File picture).

Source: istock.com

The incident is the latest example of Russian jets flying near to Britain, often as a way of testing the response time of their British counterparts.

"We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest," a Royal Air Force spokesman said in a statement.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
2
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:28
3
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

4
Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon

UK scrambles fighter jets amid reports of Russian bombers near airspace

00:32
5
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ