UK’s health secretary self-isolating after being 'pinged' by Covid-19 tracer app

The UK’s Health secretary is self-isolating after being "pinged" by the NHS coronavirus app.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Source: Associated Press

Matt Hancock, who fronted the Downing Street Covid-19 press conference last night, posted a video on Twitter from his home this morning revealing he received a notification.

He said he would be working from home for the next six days.

"This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing because I know from the app I’ve been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive and this is how we break the chains of transmission," he said.

Yesterday from Number 10, Hancock warned Brits to not "blow it now" as he confirmed more than four million people across the UK had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

He hailed the speed at which the jab had been rolled out.

It comes as new figures released from the Office for National Statistics found one in eight people had been infected with Covid-19 in England by December last year. This equates to 5.4 million people over the age of 16.

A further 1610 people with Covid-19 have died in the UK since yesterday, giving a total of 91,470 deaths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s the biggest figure reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.