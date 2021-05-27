TODAY |

UK’s health secretary rejects damning allegations over handling of Covid pandemic

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The UK’s health secretary, whose reputation was attacked by Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser for the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has rejected the allegations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adviser Dominic Cummings delivered seven hours of jaw dropping testimony at a parliamentary inquiry. Source: 1 NEWS

“These allegations that were put yesterday…are serious allegations, and I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true,” Matt Hancock told the House of Commons.

“I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.”

Hancock publicly defence of himself came the day after Dominic Cummings scathing attack at a seven-hour hearing on the government’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former top aide, who was at the heart of the decisionmaking, testified there was chaos, incompetence and lies behind the doors of Number 10 that killed tens of thousands.

He claimed the health secretary lied about key aspects of the pandemic, including PPE supplies and the state of the crisis in care homes.

“Now all the government rhetoric of, ‘We put a shield around care homes,’ and blah, blah, was complete nonsense,” Cummings said.

“Quite the opposite of putting a shield around them, we sent people with Covid back to the care homes.”

Ex-adviser slams UK’s handling of pandemic, says Boris Johnson wanted to be injected with Covid on TV

Hancock denied the claims, saying: “We’ve taken an approach of openness, transparency and explanation of both what we know and what we don’t know.

‘Now, sometimes what we’ve had to say hasn’t been easy. We’ve had to level with people when it’s been tough, when things have been going in the wrong direction and also we have learned throughout.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dominic Cummings apologised for the government’s failings in its handling of Covid-19 and called Johnson “unfit for the job”. Source: Breakfast

“We’ve applied that learning both to tackling this pandemic and making sure that we’re as well prepared in the future as possible.”

The chairman of the select committee reminded the House that Cummings’ testimony was allegations and he’s asked for evidence to back the claims.

During a visit to a hospital today, Prime Minister Johnson also denied the claim that thousands of people needlessly died because of his leadership.

“No, I don’t think so. But, of course, this has been an incredibly difficult series of discussions, none of which I’ve taken lightly.

“You’ve got to recognise, and I hope people do understand this, that when you go into a lockdown it’s a very, very painful, traumatic thing for people — for people’s mental health, for their lives, their livelihoods. And, of course, you’ve got to set that against the horrors of the pandemic and of Covid.”

The UK has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions last year after repeated lockdowns hobbled the economy.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
One of two men charged over South Auckland fatal shooting blows kisses in courtroom at first appearance
3
Family of BBC radio presenter who died say she had blood clots after first AstraZeneca jab
4
Mike King lashes out at Ministry of Health over 'broken' mental health system
5
Horror week on NZ roads as death toll rises to seven with crash at busy Christchurch intersection
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Victoria announces 'circuit breaker' Covid lockdown as contract tracers struggle to keep up with India variant

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030
01:44

Biden tells investigators to 'redouble' effort after report Wuhan lab workers were first to show Covid symptoms

Naomi Osaka refuses to speak to media at French Open, citing mental toll of press conferences