 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


UK to review medical marijuana ban after outcry over denial of treatment for epileptic children

share

Source:

Associated Press

The British government announced today it would move to lift its ban on cannabis-based medicines, amid mounting criticism over the denial of treatment to severely epileptic children.

Epileptic boy Billy Caldwell, 12, may receive cannabis oil treatment that his mother said was needed to prevent life-threatening seizures.

Source: Associated Press

But it rejected calls to legalise marijuana for recreational use.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers cases like that of a 12-year-old epileptic boy denied cannabis oil for his condition showed there is "a pressing need to allow those who might benefit from cannabis based medicines to access them."

But he said the government had "absolutely no plans" to decriminalize the drug more widely.

The change in stance came after the government relented and allowed 12-year-old Billy Caldwell to receive cannabis oil treatment that his mother said was needed to prevent life-threatening seizures.

His mother, Charlotte Caldwell, has called for the laws governing medicinal marijuana use in Britain to be liberalised, saying cannabis oil is the only treatment that has warded off her son's seizures.

Javid said today that a license to use cannabis-based drugs would also be issued for 6-year-old Alfie Dingley, whose epilepsy causes scores of seizures a day.

He said if a review by the country's chief medical officer identified cannabis-based treatments with "significant medical benefits," they would be legalised.

He said the current legal situation was "not satisfactory for the parents, not satisfactory for the doctors, and not satisfactory for me."

Charlotte Caldwell welcomed the announcement, but said she wanted to hear more details.

"Common sense and the power of mothers and fathers of sick children has bust the political process wide open and is on the verge of changing thousands of lives," she said.

"We are on the threshold of the next chapter of the history books."

The cases of Billy Caldwell and other sick children have put Britain's drug laws under scrutiny.

Today, former British Foreign Secretary William Hague joined a growing number of politicians and medical experts calling for the government to legalize marijuana.

The former Conservative Party leader, now a member of the House of Lords, wrote in The Daily Telegraph that the war on cannabis had been lost and that it was "deluded" to pretend otherwise.

He said "cannabis is ubiquitous, and issuing orders to the police to defeat its use is about as up-to-date and relevant as asking the Army to recover the Empire."

The Home Office said in response that "the government has no intention of reviewing the classification of cannabis under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and it will remain a Class B drug" — the middle rung on a three-point scale of illegal drugs.

Related

UK and Europe

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:15
3
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


02:30
4
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:44
5
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


Police car generic.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.

02:35
Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

Exclusive: Andreas Heraf's future as Football Ferns coach hanging by a thread after latest revelations in player letters

Allegations against Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment.

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 