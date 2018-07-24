UK to reopen indoor gyms, swimming pools as Covid-19 restrictions relax

After four months shut down, indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities in England will open later this month as the UK government continues to relax restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

Source: istock.com

The announcement comes after growing unhappiness from the health and fitness sector that pubs and restaurant reopening had been prioritised.

From Downing Street, Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowden said leisure centres will need to follow the government's comprehensive safety guidelines to reopen safely for their customers and staff on July 25.

"The reopening of gyms is news millions across the country have been waiting for, with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool," he says.

But the experience will be different, as gym bunnies can expect reduced class sizes, enhanced cleaning regimes and even time slots for exercise.

Outdoor pools will reopen this weekend and grassroots sports will be able to return too, beginning with cricket. Outdoor theatres will also be able to start up from this weekend.

From Monday 13 July, beauticians, tattooists, spas, tanning salons and other close contact services can reopen provided safety measures are put in place.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the third phase of lockdown easing which will see shopping centres, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and holiday accommodation all reopen next week subject to hygiene measures being put in place.