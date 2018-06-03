UK remembers London Bridge attack victims on 1st anniversary

British Prime Minister Theresa May joined survivors, victims' families and emergency workers at a memorial service Sunday to mark a year since a deadly vehicle-and-knife attack brought terror to London Bridge on a warm Saturday night.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to Dean of Southwark Andrew Nunn to mark one year since a deadly vehicle-and-knife attack on London Bridge. Source: 1 NEWS

Eight people were killed and almost 50 injured when three Islamic State group-inspired extremists ran down pedestrians on the bridge, then stabbed people at packed bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, one of London's main foodie hubs. The three attackers were shot dead by police within minutes.

The rampage came two weeks after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena that killed 22 people.