UK records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since May

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The British government has urged the public to stick to social distancing rules as it recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since May.

Sixth form pupils socialise at the King Edward VI High School for Girls in Birmingham, England amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Associated Press

Since yesterday, 2,988 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK, government data showed.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "concerned" about the rise in cases predominantly among young people.

"It’s so important that everybody does their it and follows the social distancing because it doesn’t matter how old are you, how affected you might be by this disease, you can pass the disease on to others," he said.

Despite the increase in cases there were just two further deaths from the virus, taking the total number of UK deaths to 41,551.

Daniel Faitaua
