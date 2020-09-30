UK records highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

The UK has recorded its highest daily increase of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday in the UK, a record 7143 new cases were reported as well as 71 deaths - the country's highest daily death toll since July.

The numbers come after cities across the UK imposed new restrictions last week as they raced to slow the spread of the virus.

New rules further restrict gatherings of more than six people, apart from a few exceptions, like family groups. Additionally, authorities introduced new fines for those who failed to self-isolate.

But, the BBC reported Newcastle Council leader Nick Forbes is accusing the UK government of creating “confusion” because it didn’t provide people with enough detail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "In the North East and other areas where extra measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities but it is six in a home, six in hospitality but as I understand it, not six outside."

But, he later tweeted that he “misspoke".