UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as Covid-19 cases soar

Source:  Associated Press

The British government today extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to more than three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading new variant of the virus has reached most of the country.

Dr Adrian Boyle says emergency departments are struggling to find room for patients. Source: Associated Press

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that at midnight the government's top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England, including the major cities of Manchester and Birmingham. The move will severely curtail New Year's Eve celebrations in parts of England that are home to 44 million people, or 78% of the population.

A mask on the pavement near the entrance of a hospital on Westminster Bridge in London. Source: Associated Press

In England's Tier 4, most people are advised to stay home, barred from mixing with the members of other households either indoors or out, nonessential shops are shut and restaurants and bars can only offer takeout.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also have implemented strong lockdown measures.

Hospitals in the worst-hit areas of London and southern England are becoming increasingly overstretched, with ambulances unable to unload patients at some hospitals where all the beds are occupied. There are more people in hospitals with Covid-19 now than at the first peak of the outbreak in April.

The latest figures show a record 53,000 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period. Source: 1 NEWS

Britain has recorded more than 72,500 confirmed coronavirus deaths, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy. The country reported a record number of new confirmed cases yesterday, more than 53,000, and 50,023 today.

The UK also reported today that another 981 people with the coronavirus had died. It’s the highest daily figure reported since April, though it follows a lag in reporting over the Christmas holidays.

Hancock said today’s authorisation of a second vaccine for use in the UK was good news, but “sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”

Covid-19 patients left in ambulances in carparks as UK hospitals struggle with new admissions

He told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the medicines regulator's approval of the vaccine made by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University "brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions,"

“But…we must act to suppress the virus now, especially as the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.”

In addition to the wider restrictions, the government delayed the return to school after the Christmas break for millions of students.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said secondary schools in England would not resume in-person teaching until January 11, though most primary schools would go back on Monday as planned.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and another already in use developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany company BioNTech meant “there are plenty of reasons for people to be optimistic about the spring.”

However, Johnson said, “people should not in any way think that this is over.”

