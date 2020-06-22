UK pubs, restaurants set to reopen next weekend after three months of Covid-19 lockdown

After three months of coronavirus lockdown, English pubs, bars and restaurants are set to reopen next weekend.

Source: istock.com

In the House of Commons, PM Boris Johnson announced the most significant lifting of restrictions since lockdown began by halving the two metre social distancing rule to help free up thousands of businesses to help save the stricken economy.

"Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should ... but where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one-metre plus, meaning they should remain one metre apart while taking mitigating measures to reduce the risk of transmission."

The British Prime Minister then declared England bars, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers can open for business from July 4 – dubbed Super Saturday - providing they adhere to Covid-secure guidelines.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end and life is returning to our streets and our shops. The bustle is starting to come back and a new but cautious optimism is palpable," said Mr Johnson.

The loosening of rules comes as infection rates continue to fall and belief that there is little threat of a second wave of Covid-19 cases despite the UK recording a further 171 Covid-19 deaths since yesterday, taking the total to 42,927.

The domestic tourism industry also gets a boost with hotels, bed and breakfasts, campervan sites, camp parks and theme parks all open in time for the summer vacation.

There was good news for families, too. Social bubbles were extended further, allowing people from two households to meet indoors and stay overnight at each other’s homes.

Wedding services of up to 30 people will be allowed and places of worship permitted to open providing social distancing is followed. Theatres and concert halls can operate once again, but cannot stage live performances.

Mr Johnson warned that that measures were reversible and the handbrakes may be reintroduced on a national level if necessary.

"It would be all too easy for that frost to return, and that’s why we’ll continue to trust in the common sense of the community and the British people to follow this guidance."