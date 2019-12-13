UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges to 'let the healing begin' over Brexit divisions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Friday to heal Britain's divisions over Brexit after his gamble on early elections rewarded him with a commanding majority in Parliament and a new mandate to take his country out of the European Union at the end of January.

Mr Johnson's promise to "get Brexit done'' and widespread unease with the leadership style and socialist policies of opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn combined to give the ruling Conservative Party 365 seats in the House of Commons, its best performance since party icon Margaret Thatcher's last victory in 1987.

Mr Corbyn's Labour Party slumped to 203 seats, 59 fewer than it won two years ago, vote totals showed today.

The results offer Mr Johnson fresh momentum to push his EU withdrawal agreement through Parliament.

Since taking office in July, he had led a minority government. After the House of Commons stalled his Brexit deal at the end of October, he called the election two years ahead of schedule in hopes of winning a clear majority.

"I will put an end to all that nonsense, and we will get Brexit done on time by the January 31 - no ifs, no buts, no maybes,'' he said as supporters cheered.

Mr Johnson also offered an olive branch to Britons who want to remain in the EU, saying he will respect their "warm feelings" and build a "new partnership" with the bloc as "friends and sovereign equals."

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street today, he pledged to end acrimony over Brexit and urged the country to "let the healing begin." He said he would work to repay voters' trust.

Key leaders in Europe, signalled that they, too, were willing to start anew. French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time to build a common future.

"I also want to tell our British friends and allies something very simple: By this general election, you have confirmed the choice made more than three years ago, but you are not leaving Europe,'' he said.

"Our history, our geography, our values tie us beyond the twists and turns, difficulties or disappointments.''

US President Donald Trump congratulated Mr Johnson on "a tremendous victory," and said he looked forward to a new trade deal with Britain.

"It's going to be a great thing for the United States also, because it means a lot of trade, a tremendous amount of trade," Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"They want to do business with us so badly."

The scale of Mr Johnson's success also marked a stinging defeat for Corbyn, who had promised to lead Labour to victory with the "biggest people-powered campaign our country has ever seen."

The next flashpoint for UK politics may be Scotland, where the Scottish National Party won 48 of the 59 seats that were up for grabs yesterday.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivered the landslide victory with a campaign focused on demands for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Mr Johnson has flatly rebuffed the idea of another vote, saying Scotland already rejected independence in 2014.

Sturgeon argues that the UK's decision to leave the EU against the wishes of the Scottish people has materially changed the landscape.

Some 62 percent of Scottish voters backed remaining in the EU during the 2016 referendum on membership.

"It is the right of the people of Scotland. And you, as the leader of a defeated party in Scotland, have no right to stand in the way," she said.