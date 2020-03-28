TODAY |

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hospital after failing to shake off coronavirus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for testing after he continued to show symptoms of Covid-19, 10 days after being diagnosed.

The eccentric leader, who has been accused of coronavirus complacency, is vowing to continue to run the government. Source: 1 NEWS

Downing Street has called his admission to hospital "precautionary".

"This is a precautionary step, as the PM continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive," it said in a statement.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson told the BBC that he had followed the advice of his doctor in being admitted to hospital.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds said she had been suffering with Covid-19 symptoms, although she hadn't been tested, and had spent the past week in bed.

Her diagnosis came five weeks after she announced her pregnancy, with her and Mr Johnson expecting in the UK summer, alongside their plans to get married.

"Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying," Ms Symonds wrote, "to other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance, which I found to be very reassuring".

