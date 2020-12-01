TODAY |

UK prepares to loosen restrictions after Covid-19 cases drop by 30% during lockdown

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Coronavirus infections in England fell by a third during the second national lockdown, research suggests.

It comes as the country prepares to ease lockdown restrictions after a 30 per cent drop in case numbers. Source: 1 NEWS

Findings by Imperial College London’s report showed there was a 30 per cent drop in cases across the country over two weeks in November.

In a televised address, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said the national lockdown, which is due to end on Wednesday, has been successful.

"This is clearly good news. We’ve got this virus back under control, and I want to thank you for that."

The report noted infection rates fell by over half in the northeast and northwest regions of England. In contrast, infections remain high in West Midlands and East Midlands

Hancock praised citizens for their collective sacrifices and efforts in helping suppress the rate of infection but warned everyone to stay vigilant.

"This action is necessary to avoid a much worse outcome ... There are still 15,712 people in hospital with Covid ... but there is a light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

England’s second lockdown began on November 5 and is due to end on Wednesday when the country will go into tiered restrictions.

Since yesterday, a further 205 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the UK total to 58,448.

