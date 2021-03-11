TODAY |

UK policeman charged with Sarah Everard's murder appears in court

Source:  Associated Press

A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London appeared in court for the first time overnight.

A police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, in London. Source: Associated Press

Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London one evening last week.

The case has sparked a national outcry, and the Metropolitan Police has expressed anger and shock that one of its own was arrested for the crime.

The force said Couzens joined its ranks in 2018, and most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding London embassies and Parliament.

Sarah Everard, 33, vanished last week after leaving a friend’s house to walk home. Source: BBC

Couzens, who wore a gray tracksuit, stood as the charges were read to him during this morning’s brief hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear at London’s Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Everard’s body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Kent, southeast of London.

In the wake of her disappearance and killing, many women have taken to social media to share their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking outside.

Some had planned to organise a vigil in Everard’s memory today, but a High Court judge said such a gathering would be unlawful due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police stressed it “shared the nation’s outrage at this crime” and understood the organisers’ frustrations that the gathering had to be cancelled, but said it was important to remain vigilant against the threat of Covid-19.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
