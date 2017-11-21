UK police won't prosecute hunter filmed viciously whipping protester in video

English police say no action will be taken against a woman filmed appearing to whip a protester with her riding crop after he grabbed the reins of her horse.

The incident took place near Herstmonceux village in East Sussex on November 18 last year, where protesters against organised mounted hunts - called saboteurs - gathered to voice objection to a hunt.

In footage captured during the incident, a protester can be seen taking the reins of a mounted woman's horse, with her shouting at him to let go and hitting him with her riding crop.

The saboteur claims he was taking the reins after the woman allegedly tried to ride down protesters, but she denied this.

Sussex Police have now told The Mirror that "no further action will be taken against a horse rider who was captured on video striking out at a man who had grabbed the reins of her horse.

"The video, along with another provided to police, shows the incident and events leading up to it near Herstmonceux on November 18.

"The woman and four witnesses were interviewed, but these and the evidence supplied did not support a prosecution."