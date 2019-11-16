TODAY |

UK police won't investigate Jeffrey Epstein trafficking allegation involving Prince Andrew

Source:  AAP

London's Metropolitan Police has defended its decision not to investigate claims by Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to London by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The billionaire paedophile died in his jail cell in August. Source: 1 NEWS

The force added officers had spoken to other law enforcement agencies but have "not received a formal request asking for assistance".

It said it reviewed its previous decision that it was "not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances" following Epstein's death in August, and that its position remained unchanged.

A BBC interview with Ms Guiffre is to be broadcast on Monday. She alleges the Duke of York slept with her on three separate occasions, but Andrew denies the allegations.

READ MORE
BBC interview with Epstein accuser to reveal 'new details' about their time together

Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said police concluded "it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK."

Ms Giuffre has criticised the Metropolitan Police for failing to investigate her allegations. She claimed that the UK inquiry was abandoned because of "corruption" at the highest level.

The Duke, who has now stepped back from royal duties because the Epstein scandal has become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family, said he is willing to help any investigations into the matter, if required.

Epstein died in prison in August in what the New York City coroner ruled as a suicide. He was facing trafficking charges.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
What is the real cost behind retailers' Black Friday bargains?
3
Body of woman found in freezer in Sydney
4
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
5
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21

Three hurt at Texas chemical plant hit by two massive explosions

Proposed changes to gun laws are racist and undemocratic, Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom says

Donald Trump posts odd photoshopped picture of himself on Twitter

05:01

Murder convict appeals life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter