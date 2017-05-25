UK police search property over Manchester attack

Source:Associated Press
British police have asked the public to keep out of the southern Manchester area while a property is searched for clues about the concert bombing that killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.
11 men are in custody for possible connection to Britain's worst extremist attck in over a decade.
Suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, a British-born man with Libyan decent, detonated the bomb moments after the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert just over a week ago.
Five other people have been questioned and released without facing any charges.
The arrested suspects haven't been identified or charge.
The police investigation continues.
