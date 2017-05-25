 

UK police search property over Manchester attack

Source:

Associated Press

British police have asked the public to keep out of the southern Manchester area while a property is searched for clues about the concert bombing that killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Source: 1 NEWS

11 men are in custody for possible connection to Britain's worst extremist attck in over a decade.

Suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, a British-born man with Libyan decent, detonated the bomb moments after the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert just over a week ago.

Five other people have been questioned and released without facing any charges.

The arrested suspects haven't been identified or charge.

The police investigation continues.

